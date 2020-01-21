Fantasy Football Tips – All eyes on Liverpool in Gameweek 24

Fantasy Football

Share







Gameweek 24 kicks off on Tuesday and it is time to go Liverpool mad this week as the Reds play twice against Wolves and West Ham United.

Ever since the first double gameweek of the season was announced, fans have been planning their team and no doubt throwing away any notes and starting again.

The form of Mohamed Salah is keeping us on our toes, while Sadio Mane has only managed to pick up two clean sheets in the last two weeks.

Here we look at our favourite three Liverpool players as well as any cheap alternatives, while we also discuss some other players to consider in Gameweek 24.

If you analyse any of the social media platforms or Fantasy Football dedicated websites, Sadio Mane (£12.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the three most popular options at present.

After scoring 146 points this season, it is easy to see why Mane dominates most people’s selections. Salah has 133 points to his name, and the fact he scored on Sunday against Manchester United adds to his appeal.

TAA is as close to an automatic selection as you are going to get, with the England international’s delivery a threat from corners and free-kicks.

Despite being sixth in the table, Wolves have only scored five goals in their last five outings, while West Ham are struggling towards the foot of the table.

A non-Liverpool captain⁉️#FPL Daily presents some differential captain picks pic.twitter.com/Q20abF2frP — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 21, 2020

West Ham fair slightly better with seven in five, but they have not competed with a team of Liverpool’s quality during those performances.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk is also another great candidate, with the Netherlands international cheaper than TAA at £6.4m. He scored a header against United and scored 15 points in the process.

Left-back Andrew Robertson seems too expensive at this moment, especially with Joe Gomez scoring the same amount of points in the last seven weeks.

Gomez costs just £5.2m at the time of writing and he and Roberto Firmino need to be considered.

The Brazilian (£9.5m) has been involved in more away league goals than any other Liverpool player this season, a point worth noting with Jurgen Klopp’s men playing twice away from home this week.

Others to consider

Leandro Trossard – Brighton £5.8m

After Liverpool, Brighton have the best fixtures from an attacking point of view with Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace all to come.

Trossard scored seven points when he played Bournemouth in GWK20, while he grabbed 10 against Aston Villa last week.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton £6.0m

The Sheffield United academy graduate is having his best season for the Toffees and he has scored 22 points in four weeks.

Everton return to Goodison Park and they face Newcastle United who have half of their squad in the treatment room, according to Steve Bruce.

Cenk Tosun – Crystal Palace £5.7m

The move to London could kickstart his career in the Premier League after a tough few years on Merseyside. Tosun’s loan move to Palace gives him a second chance and he scored against Manchester City last week.

Southampton are next up and they conceded three times in their last outing and the two go hand in hand. Palace have lost just one of their last five and Tosun offers a cheap alternative if you have had to bend over backwards to get three Liverpool players into your squad.