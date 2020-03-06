Sane expected to be part of Germany’s Euro 2020 squad

Germany

Germany technical director Oliver Bierhoff has made it clear he expects Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to be fully fit for Euro 2020.

Bierhoff was quoted recently saying he wasn’t sure if Sane would be back in the Germany squad for this month’s friendlies against Spain and Italy as he battles back from the serious knee injury he suffered in August against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

However, he has now said the 24-year-old is making great progress and is “convinced” Sane will be part of Die Mannschaft’s summer plans for the continent-wide tournament.

Sane, who continues to be linked with a move away from City to join Bayern Munich, has recently featured for the Citizens’ Under-23s and he is expected to return to Pep Guardiola’s first-team imminently as he steps up his fitness.

“My feeling is positive,” Bierhoff told German daily Bild. “I am convinced that Leroy is ready for the European Championship.

“I was with him in Manchester two weeks ago. Since he has already made a very good impression and looks fit, he has already played for the Manchester City Under-23s, I am counting on him for the European Championship.”

Sane has made 21 appearances for Germany but was a surprising omission from their squad for the World Cup in 2018 and he will hope to play a part in City’s run-in this season in order to get himself ready for the summer action.