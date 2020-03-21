Soumare and Camavinga linked with Liverpool moves

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga are being linked with summer moves to Liverpool.

France under-21 international Soumare has long been of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Newcastle reportedly having a £35million bid accepted by Lille during the January transfer window, but the 21-year-old ultimately rejected the chance to move to St James’ Park.

A transfer to a different Premier League club is believed to be of interest to Soumare, who is also said to be a target for La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it is Liverpool that appear to be at the front of the queue.

Lille are still believed to be open to selling Soumare, who is under contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy until the summer of 2022.

Camavinga is also believed to be of interest to Liverpool, with the 17-year-old having enjoyed a breakthrough season with Rennes this term, featuring 36 times across all competitions to date.

The teenager is considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with Barca, Real and Tottenham also said to be interested, although it would appear Rennes have no intention of selling.

Indeed, it could take bids of over £45million to convince Rennes to even enter negotiations, although it is believed a move to the Premier League would be of particular interest to Camavinga.