Monaco fail with attempt to snap up Celtic striker

Monaco

Share







Reports in France claim Celtic have rejected an offer from Monaco for highly-rated striker Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard joined Celtic on-loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the 2017-18 campaign before sealing a permanent switch in the summer of 2018 for a reported £9million.

The Frenchman has become a fan favourite with the Glasgow giants due to his impressive goalscoring record.

He hit 15 goals in 32 Premiership games last season and has bagged 16 times in 19 league outings in 2019-20.

Monaco have been monitoring Edouard’s development since his switch from PSG and it’s understood they came close to signing him last summer.

The Principality outfit have retained an interest in the meantime and were hoping to finally get their man this month.

However, reports in France state that Celtic have rejected Monaco’s latest offer as they have no interest in losing an integral part of their squad mid-way through the season.

Neil Lennon has recently welcomed back Leigh Griffiths and signed Patryk Klimala but the Bhoys boss believes the loss of Edouard could see them hand the Premiership title to Rangers.

The Ligue 1 club may have to be patient in their pursuit of the France under-21 international but it appears the won’t face any competition after Borussia Dortmund drafted in Erling Braut Haaland.

Dortmund were known to be big admirers of Edouard but they pulled off arguably the deal of the January window when adding Haaland, who has already netted five times, earlier this month.