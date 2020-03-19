Moreno explains Monaco process amid Ligue 1 break

Monaco coach Robert Moreno has revealed details of the players’ training as work goes on individually amid the coronavirus break.

The Ligue 1 campaign, like most leagues across Europe, has been suspended, with all teams looking to make the most of the time away from competitive action.

Monaco endured a disappointing run before the break, with the principality outfit drawing two league outings before suffering a 2-1 defeat at Nice last time out.

Former Spain interim boss Moreno is eager to find solutions to turning his team’s form around, with Monaco currently sitting in ninth place in the table after 28 games.

The Spaniard says his players have been given individual programmes to work on during the break and feels plenty of work is going on behind the scenes before the resumption of the Ligue 1 season.

He told the club’s official website: “We have thought about the needs for each player: if they have a gym or they don’t, the equipment that could be provided, his dietary needs etc. All of this has led us to create a tailor-made program for everyone.

“In this program, we have also integrated tactical information to allow players to deepen the work that we have already done together in that area.

“Finally, you have to make sure that the players are in the best possible condition to be able to concentrate fully on their work. Marc (Sellares), our psychologist, and Bernard (Veronico), the team manager, take care of it.”

Monaco have work to do if they are to secure Champions League football for next season, with nine points between themselves and fourth-place Lille.