Herrera talks up confidence in PSG camp ahead of Dortmund test

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera feels there is a positive mood in the squad ahead of their trip to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The Ligue 1 champions make the trip to the intimidating Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 tie with BVB.

Despite being held to a 4-4 draw on Saturday in their Ligue 1 encounter at Amiens, Herrera feels confidence is high as they prepare to face the Bundesliga giants, who have their weaknesses according to the Spain international.

“We have to play as we played in the last 23 games, with a lot of quality, a lot of intensity,” Herrera said. “We are able to play in different systems, with a lot of players. We have a lot of confidence.”

Herrera added: “It’s true, Dortmund are the same way, both at home and away. They’re a team that can score a lot of goals but also concedes a lot. We have a lot of fast players. And they play with a very high defensive line. So we can take advantage of this.”

Meanwhile, PSG have been boosted by the return of forward Neymar to their 21-man squad for the trip to Westfalenstadion.

The Brazil international, who has had to deal with a number of knocks this season, sustained a rib injury in the 5-0 home victory against Montpellier on February 1 but is in line to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side on Tuesday night.