Step aside Lallana, the best free agents available in the summer 2020

Adam Lallana will be a real coup for whoever he joins upon leaving Liverpool as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder is set to move on from Anfield as a Champions League winner and almost certainly a Premier League champion.

Lallana’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to move on, although Liverpool do have the option of triggering an extra year.

There will be plenty of club’s battling for Lallana’s signature and rightly so – but he is by no means the biggest name who will be available as a free transfer this summer.

Edinson Cavani

Uruguay international Edinson Cavani is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the campaign and is destined to leave the French capital with a move to Madrid looking the most likely outcome.

The former Napoli striker was linked with Chelsea during the winter window but a move failed to materialise, and now he will be available for nothing – barring huge wages and a signing-on bonus – when the transfer window reopens.

At 33-years-old, time is not on Cavani’s side but he could be a useful addition for almost any side in Europe for the 2020/21 season at least as he has an incredible scoring record, with 353 goals in 584 career appearances.

David Silva

David Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of this season as a four-time Premier League winner, a five-time League Cup winner and possible a three-time FA Cup champion.

Silva is yet to confirm his next move, but he is widely expected to join Las Palmas in his homeland of the Canary Islands.

Las Palmas are currently in Spain’s second tier and sit just below mid-table so there is a real chance Silva will be plying his trade outside of one of Europe’s big leagues next season. If he does sign at Las Palmas, expect them to mount a serious promotion push next term.

Mario Gotze

Borussia Dortmund were keen to keep hold of Mario Gotze but had hoped he would agree fresh terms and a pay cut.

The forward rejected that offer and is now set to leave Dortmund for a second time, having previously departed in a €37million move to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Gotze is a five-time German champion and has won the World Cup, having scored Germany’s winner in the final in 2014, but injury problems have been a huge issue in recent years and he has been restricted to just 18 appearances this season.

The forward is just 27-years-old though, and any club willing to match his wages could well have a real coup on their hands if they can keep him fit.