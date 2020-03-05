Newcastle boss Bruce urges supporters to fill St James’ Park for FA Cup clash

Steve Bruce is hoping it will be a sell-out for Newcastle United's home FA Cup quarter-final tie against holders Manchester City later this month.

Newcastle recorded a 3-2 victory at West Brom on Tuesday to reach the quarter finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006, but the Magpies now face a huge challenge to reach the last-four stage after being drawn against defending champions City.

The Citizens, who already have the EFL Cup in the bag this season after last weekend’s victory over Aston Villa, edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening to reach the quarters for the second straight season.

Bruce’s men are not being given much of a chance to progress further in the competition after the draw although goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who was in net for the win over the Baggies, is adamant the team write their own history.

Newcastle and City have already met at St James’ Park in the Premier League this season and that match ended up in a 2-2 draw, with Jonjo Shelvey scoring a wonderful equaliser in the 88th minute to claim a share of the spoils.

With the Magpies on home soil for the FA Cup tie, Bruce, who won the trophy three times when playing for Manchester United, is hoping the Geordie faithful turn out in full voice and make City’s trip to Tyneside as uncomfortable as they can.

“We couldn’t have asked for a tougher opponent in the competition, but it’s great to get a home tie,” he said, as quoted by the Chronicle Live. “It would be fantastic to fill St James’ Park and experience the atmosphere that a big FA Cup quarter final can bring.”

Before that quarter-final tie, Newcastle will travel to St Mary’s on Saturday to take on Southampton before playing host to Sheffield United, who will be out for revenge after the 2-0 reverse earlier in the campaign, on March 14.