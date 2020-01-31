Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Team News

Tottenham are set to give a debut to January signing Steven Bergwijn in Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

Bergwijn joined from PSV for £25million in the week and will be involved straight away in Jose Mourinho’s side.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @StevenBergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. Steven has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2025.#WelkomBergwijn ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Ben Davies (ankle) will all miss out, while Danny Rose has left to join Newcastle on loan.

Manchester City will check on defender Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman returned to action after almost five months out with a knee injury at Sheffield United on January 21 but he has not been risked in the last two matches as his return is carefully managed.

Ederson will return in goal after sitting out cup matches against Fulham and Manchester United. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee but Pep Guardiola has confirmed he could be back in action in the coming weeks after making good progress.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has admitted his previous rivalry with opposite number Mourinho has calmed down in recent years.

The two bosses fought out some intense duels during their times as managers of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively and that rivalry was expected to reignite when they both moved to Manchester clubs in 2016 but, in the period leading up to Mourinho’s sacking at United in December 2018, it was noticeably less ferocious.

“I’m sorry for you!” Guardiola told media at a press conference to preview this weekend’s game. “I know you were looking forward (to it) but I’m sorry. Maybe we are older and more experienced.

“Every time when we played when he was at United, always the people weren’t talking about how we are going to play or how he is going to play, or who was going to win. It was just about my press conference, did I say something or did he say something? But, I’m sorry, I told you, it didn’t happen.”