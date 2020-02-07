Everton v Crystal Palace Team News

Match Preview

Share







After their tremendous comeback win over Watford last weekend, Everton will be looking to back it up by defeating Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

With the Premier League on its first-ever winter break, less than half the teams are in action this weekend so the visit of the Eagles offers Everton the chance to move up to seventh in the table with a win against Roy Hodgson’s men.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will be forced into at least one change following Fabian Delph’s red card at Vicarage Road last time out, which means he must serve a one-match suspension and Morgan Schneiderlin is expected come in to partner Gylfi Sigurdsson in central midfield.

Bernard sat out the win at Watford but the Brazilian is pushing hard to be drafted back into the side and he could come in to replace Alex Iwobi,who would drop to the bench.

Ancelotti is expected to keep changes to a minimum having reported no fresh injuries reported with Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes the only injury absentees

📈 | Since @MrAncelotti took over, we’re second in the #PL form table. And Yerry Mina is loving working with the boss! 💙 — Everton (@Everton) February 6, 2020

Palace boss Roy Hodgson’s side come into the game on the back of two losses against Southampton and a somewhat unlucky home defeat to Sheffield United last week but they are too close to the wrong end of the table for comfort and need a win to get them going back in the right direction.

Palace are sat in 14th spot in the Premier League table and just one win in 10 games sees then sit six points above the drop zone going into the game.

The Eagles have injury problems too and new signing Cenk Tosun, Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp all sit out the trip to Goodison Park through injury.

However, they are the only injury concerns with the Eagles’ absentee list easing in recent weeks so Hodgson could bring Cheikhou Kouyate into the side that lost last weekend, with James McCarthy the man to drop out.