West Ham v Southampton Team News

Match Preview

West Ham are seeking a first win since January 1 when they welcome Southampton to the London Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes returned to West Ham on December 29, stating “I win”, but hasn’t been able to follow through on that claim.

He did lead the Hammers to victory in the first game, beating Bournemouth 4-0, but they failed to build on that performance.

They are now winless in seven Premier League matches, losing five, and sit one point from safety in 18th spot.

It’s understood the London Stadium will be the scene of widespread protests from fans this weekend to add further pressure to their worsening situation.

Tomas Soucek, who joined on loan from Slavia Prague in January, will miss this clash after being ruled out for three weeks.

The midfielder limped out of Monday’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield with a “low grade” hip injury.

Ryan Fredericks is also unavailable following surgery on his shoulder and isn’t expected to be back for around six weeks.

Southampton are almost certain to be playing Premier League football in 2020-21 after enjoying a five-game unbeaten run through December and January.

Two victories should be enough to guarantee their place in the top flight and they will be seeking revenge after a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture.

Saints have lost each of their last two visits to West Ham 3-0 and haven’t managed to win away in this fixture since 2016.

Tottenham loanee Kyle Walker-Peters is back in the Southampton squad after missing last weekend’s victory over Aston Villa with a calf problem.

Forward Nathan Redmond remains sidelined as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

West Ham have won 17 Premier League encounters against Southampton, more than against any other side.