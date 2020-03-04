Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City Team News

Manchester City make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night as the teams prepare to battle it out for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

City head to Hillsborough following Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa – the Citizens’ fourth straight victory in all competitions – and the visitors are unbeaten in their past 11 league and cup games against Wednesday.

The Owls’ form has dipped badly over the past month, winning just one of their last eight league matches, and they have lost all four previous FA Cup ties against the blue side of Manchester.

Wednesday last reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in 1997 and they will need to sharpen up in front of goal if they are going to progress, having only scored 16 goals at home this season – the lowest figure of any Championship club.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Argentina international and record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is available for selection despite the striker limping off late on in that victory over the Villans.

However, German winger Leroy Sane is not ready to return to first-team action after recently making his comeback for the Under-23s, while defender Aymeric Laporte is also on the sidelines due to the injury picked up at Real Madrid last week.

Guardiola has confirmed Chile international Claudio Bravo, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, will retain his place in goal ahead of regular first-choice Ederson.

The Owls are without Connor Wickham and Josh Windass, both of whom are cup-tied, but Scottish striker Steven Fletcher is available despite being substituted at half-time against Derby last time out.

Manager Garry Monk, who is under big pressure to keep his job due to the club’s poor run of results, is also likely to be without the services of Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo and Adam Reach.