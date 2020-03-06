Burnley v Tottenham Team News

In-form Burnley will be looking to add to Tottenham's recent woes when they meet at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley will head into the fixture on a rich vein of form, as they are unbeaten in six league games and can leapfrog Tottenham in the standings if they claim all three points this weekend.

European qualification remains a distinct possibility for the Clarets, who will be boosted by the news that forward Ashley Barnes has returned to training following a hernia operation, although he will not come into Sean Dyche’s thinking on Saturday.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also miss out due to a calf problem, while Matt Lowton remains under the care of the club’s medical department due to the knee injury that has seen him miss Burnley’s last three games.

Leading scorer Chris Wood is expected to return to the starting XI, however, after he came on as a substitute during last weekend’s goalless draw at Newcastle following a hamstring issue.

The pressure is seemingly beginning to mount on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho following a run of four straight defeats across all competitions, a sequence that includes their midweek penalty shootout exit at the hands of Norwich in the FA Cup.

Mourinho’s cause has not been helped by the continued absence of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in line to return following a groin injury.

Eric Dier is also expected to feature at Turf Moor, despite his much-publicised confrontation with his own supporters after Spurs’ midweek cup exit, Mourinho insisting there is no reason for the England international not to be “in the right frame of mind”.

Tottenham have only lost one of their last 11 meetings with Burnley, although that solitary defeat did come in last season’s corresponding fixture when goals from Wood and Barnes helped the Clarets to a 2-1 win.