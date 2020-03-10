RB Leipzig v Tottenham Team News

Match Preview

Tottenham's injury woes continue as Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies are the latest to be ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League tie at RB Leipzig.

Bergwijn sufferd an ankle injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and is set to miss the rest of the season, while Davies is out with a hamstring injury as Spurs go to Germany looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

It’s a night for togetherness. A night for fight. A night to believe. COME ON YOU SPURS! ✊ #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fQijWIeMAs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 10, 2020

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth are all still sidelined as boss Jose Mourinho again has to cope with being without a host of first-team regulars.

Despite again being at pains to point out their injury problems, Mourinho insists he’s looking forward to the second leg and believes his side have a real chance still of making the last eight.

“I am very motivated, very calm, very positive,” he said. “But if you want to imagine Leipzig without (Timo) Werner, (Patrik) Schick, (Christopher( Nkunku, (Yussuf) Poulsen, (Emil) Forsberg I am pretty sure the coach (Julian Nagelsmann) would not be laughing as much as I am now.”

Leipzig confirmed on Monday that fans will be present at the game despite the global coronavirus crisis as Tottenham look to end a slump of five games in all competitions without a win.

Leipzig, who are third in the Bundesliga, five points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, have a real goal threat in Werner, who has hit 27 goals in 35 appearances this season, including four already in the Champions League.

The striker, who is believed to be a summer target for Liverpool, should be fit despite picking up a knock in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg.

Leipzig head coach Nagelsmann admits his side are well-placed to progress but is wary of taking on last year’s beaten finalists.

He said: “The chance of a Champions League quarter-final is extremely good but they counter well and have a clear game plan. It is important that we do it the same way as in the first leg in London.”