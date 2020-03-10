United starlet Gomes ready to quit Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United fear midfield prospect Angel Gomes will walk away for nothing this summer and join Chelsea, according to people close to the youngster.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has allowed his contract at Old Trafford to run down despite the club offering him new terms worth £35,000-per-week.

Gomes was long-considered the jewel in United’s youth set up although he has since been overtaken by the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams in that regard this season.

That is not to say the club aren’t desperate for the Londoner to remain a Red Devil, rather than see him realise his potential elsewhere.

It’s understood, however, Gomes is ready to back himself and Chelsea have emerged as ‘serious contenders’ for his signature in recent days.

Stamford Bridge bosses are heading down a similar route to United, investing in younger players with a potential to become stars of the future.

The England under-20 starlet will undoubtedly have observed how boss Frank Lampard is fully committed to backing his own fledglings – having brought the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James into the first-team fold this season.

Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus have both been in contact with his representatives and are said to be willing to pay him wages of £50,000-per-week.

That is money Chelsea can certainly match and even better, not to mention the ability to bring him back to his home city, surrounded by players he knows from the England youth ranks.

Gomes last featured for United in the 4-0 win over Norwich City on January 11 as he came on as a substitute for the last 10 minutes.

That is hardly a sign to the player that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to make him an established starter in the near future and Gomes appears ready to move on in search of more first-team opportunities.