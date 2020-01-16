Newcastle star backing strike ace to kick on

News

Share







Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles is backing £40million striker Joelinton to prove his worth after seeing him end his 20-game wait for a goal.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has found himself under increasing pressure in recent weeks after failing to add to his only previous strike, a Premier League winner at Tottenham on August 25.

However, he finally found the back of the net late in Tuesday night’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round replay victory over League One Rochdale to the delight of his team-mates.

Lascelles, who was on the sidelines having been substituted following his return from an 11-game absence with a fractured tibia, says the reaction of all the players to the goal, shows how popular the player is.

They are also aware of how good he is and Lascelles is hoping his can kick on from there and get more goals, now his confidence has been given a lift.

Joelinton, who headed for Tyneside from Hoffenheim as the club smashed their transfer record during the summer, has enjoyed the backing of head coach Steve Bruce throughout a difficult run of games, and that support extends to the dressing room.

SB on Joelinton: "He's been part of nearly every game, he never misses a training session and the kid wants to do well. Of course, he would have liked to do better than what he has done but he can only improve and get better." pic.twitter.com/1k990yj2NQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 14, 2020

Lascelles said: “That’s what probably makes it even harder for us to see him go weeks and weeks and weeks without scoring. You just want him to score.

“He’s a great professional. He’s there early and puts in the work at training, is in the gym and keeps his head down and doesn’t moan about anything.”

It was a relief too for Lascelles to be back out on the pitch after having to sit out a frustrating festive period in a treatment room which became increasingly crowded as the casualties piled up.

However, Lascelles, who was given 56 minutes on his return to action, does not know yet if he will be involved in Saturday evening’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea.

He added: “I have to sit down with the doctor and the gaffer because we do need to be careful with managing players because of all the injuries. I recover fast, so I’m raring to go.”