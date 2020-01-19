Howe pleased to see monitors being utilised following Godfrey dismissal

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it is a good thing for the Premier League that pitchside monitors are starting to be used.

In an eventful bottom-of-the-table clash between the Cherries and Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday, Premier League history was made by referee Paul Tierney.

With Norwich 1-0 up thanks to Teemu Pukki’s goal, he consulted his monitor on the sidelines to overturn his own decision.

Canaries centre-back Ben Godfrey was initially handed a yellow card following a rough challenge on Callum Wilson.

However, he then reviewed the footage on the pitchside monitor and changed his mind as he brandished a red card and became the first referee to change a decision based on a review.

Bournemouth went on to lose the game to extend their winless streak in the Premier League to six games.

They had a man sent off themselves after Steve Cook handled on the line to deny Norwich debutant Ondrej Duda’s goal-bound effort reaching the back of the net.

Speaking about the decision to award Godfrey a red card, Howe believes it is better for the game if the referee reviews footage rather than relying on what the officials at Stockley Park are seeing.

“I think it gives him the chance possibly to make a more rational decision, because I think when someone else is making it, I think there’s a reluctance to say the referee is wrong and to overrule him either one way or another,” he said.

“This will be easier because it’s the guy who has made the decision actually making that call.”

The move to send Godfrey came just days after referees were “reminded” to use the technology in case they were unsure about any decisions.

Prior to that, no referee in the Premier League had used the monitors and instead stuck with the verdict given by VAR.

Michael Oliver used the monitor to award Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic a red card in their 1-0 FA Cup loss to Derby earlier this month and others are expected to follow suit more often.