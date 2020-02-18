United retain King interest amid 15-minute deal claim

Manchester United retain an interest in Josh King amid a possible summer swoop after failing to land the Bournemouth striker last month.

United made a late move for the Norway international on transfer deadline day at the end of January but failed to the land one-time Red Devils youngster.

Following an earlier injury to Marcus Rashford, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the lookout for a proven Premier League striker and a bid was placed for King in the hope of signing the 28-year-old on a permanent £25million deal.

However, Bournemouth resisted and King ended up staying at the Vitality Stadium. That may not be the end of the matter, though, as it’s believed Solskjaer is still keen to land his compatriot in the summer and will launch another move for the south coast hitman.

It’s since been claimed United frustrated the Cherries on deadline day with their offer as reports say executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, in an attempt to force through the transfer, informed Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake he had just 15 minutes to make a decision on the £25million offer.

With boss Eddie Howe openly admitting King was interested in the move back to Old Trafford but also acutely aware he had little time to find a suitable replacement, the deal was always in the balance but it seems United’s insistence they wanted a quick answer actually derailed the chance of the striker returning to his old club.

It’s expected to be a different scenario in the summer window, if Solskjaer keeps his job as he believes his fellow countryman would be a good fit at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ while Bournemouth and Howe would be powerless to block a deal if they are relegated come May.

King has been impressive for Howe’s side since joining from Blackburn on a free in 2015, scoring 47 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions, although he has only struck three so far this term in an injury-hit campaign.