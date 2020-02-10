Duffy urges Brighton to turn draws into wins

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton defender Shane Duffy says his side need to start turning draws into victories if they are to pull clear of the Premier League danger zone.

Albion fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Watford on Saturday after falling behind to an Abdoulaye Doucoure strike in the first half, with Adrian Mariappa’s own goal ensuring the spoils were shared at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls will have viewed the fixture as a winnable game before kick off but a draw has to be considered a positive result given they conceded first.

The result means Brighton remain three points clear of danger – and three ahead of the Hornets who sit in 19th spot – but Duffy says they have to get back to winning ways if they are to push up the Premier League table.

The south-coast club have drawn four of their last seven games across all competitions, losing the other three, but in three of those stalemates they have fought back after trailing.

Duffy was delighted with Brighton’s response to falling behind but he has called on his team to end their winless run.

“It [the result] was disappointing but we did show good character,” he told The Argus.

“Our first-half performance probably wasn’t good enough, but there was only one team that was going the win the game in the second half and it was us. We just need to try and start turning these draws into wins.”

Brighton don’t have a game next weekend and are next in action on February 22 when they face a tough trip to high-flying Sheffield United and Duffy says they will make the most of their mini winter break.

He added: “We have a winter break now and we can take our minds off things and sort of forget the pressure of being in a relegation battle.”