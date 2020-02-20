Brighton boss Potter ready to lean on Murray

Brighton & Hove Albion coach Graham Potter says he will look to get Glenn Murray move involved as he tries to steer the club away from relegation.

The 36-year-old has only scored one goal this season in the Premier League, and that came during the thrilling 3-3 draw against West Ham United earlier this month.

Murray has failed to get going this season, despite making 17 appearances in total. However, only five of them have come from the start, with Potter preferring to start Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly.

A run of seven matches without a win has now caused Potter to rethink his tactics, with Brighton dropping closer to the bottom three.

The Seagulls are three points above the relegation zone, after winning just two of their last 15 games.

Potter is refusing to panic though, and he rewarded Murray with a start against Watford during last week’s 1-1 draw.

When asked about his influence, Potter says he will look to continue to tap into his experience, starting with the trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

He told Sky Sports: “It would make sense to use him, certainly at this point in time.

“He’s been here before. He gives us different attributes, but at the same time, I’ve seen a really positive reaction in Aaron Connolly, I’ve seen a really positive reaction with Neal Maupay.

“I think they’ll all contribute between now and the end of the season. It’s not about one guy, it’s about finding solutions collectively.”

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, and the Blades are looking to push into the Champions League places in the next few weeks.

Chris Wilder has continued to work wonders in South Yorkshire, and Potter believes Wilder deserves to be mentioned in the manager of the year honours.

He added: “He certainly should be one of the candidates.

“I think they’ve been really good and I’ve got a lot of respect for Chris.”