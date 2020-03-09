Ryan adopting positive mindset for Brighton run-in

Mat Ryan feels Brighton showed enough in their goalless draw with Wolves that they can pick up enough points to pull away from trouble.

Brighton have yet to win in 2020 after Saturday’s stalemate extended the club’s winless run to 10 matches, which includes an FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the Amex back in January.

The Seagulls remain very much involved in the relegation battle, currently lying in 15th place, but just two points above the three teams immediately below them in the table and four above 19th-placed Aston Villa, who have played two games less.

Although Graham Potter’s side have struggled to pick up maximum points, they have at least made themselves hard to beat of late, losing just one of their last five.

That defeat came against arch-rivals Crystal Palace before Brighton bounced back to hold high-flying Wolves at the weekend, securing their first clean sheet since the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 28, and Ryan has revealed his reasons for optimism in the battle to beat the drop.

Ryan said: “There are plenty of positives – we fought hard, fought well, we were disciplined and professional.

“We were solid defensively and I always like it when we can shore things up at the back.”

Brighton face Arsenal on Monday but, due to Leicester City’s ongoing involvement in the FA Cup, they will then have time to work on things on the training ground as they are not in action again until hosting Manchester United on April 4.

That is the start of what could be a very testing month for the Seagulls as they also entertain Liverpool, while facing trips to Norwich City and Manchester City.

Although Ryan is taking nothing for granted, he is at least taking a positive mindset into the run-in.

“We have had success against top teams this season but, at the end of the day, you need to get points,” Ryan added.

“You saw Watford last weekend beat Liverpool.

“Every point, whoever it comes against is important, so it was nice we made a little step with the draw, but we have got to continue working hard in order to find those three points when they are on offer.”