Chelsea agree deal with Ajax for winger Ziyech

Eredivisie giants Ajax have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, with the winger set to move to Stamford Bridge on July 1.

The Morocco international will finish the campaign with Ajax before moving onto pastures new after the two clubs agreed a €40million fee, which could rise to €44m according to the Dutch club.

Ziyech started his career at Heerenveen before he moved to FC Twente in 2014. After two years he was on his way to Ajax where he has since developed into one of the best wingers in Europe.

The 26-year-old has scored 47 goals in 157 appearances for Ajax, helping the club reach the Europa League final in 2017.

Hey @ChelseaFC, you have to believe in his magic. And great things will happen. 🔮 #𝚆𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙾𝚏𝙰𝙼𝚂 pic.twitter.com/XMYCtuYR2e — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 13, 2020

He helped Ajax complete the domestic double last season, with Erik ten Hag’s troops reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League during the same campaign.

Ziyech had been under contract until June 2022, but he is now set to discuss personal terms before teaming up with Frank Lampard’s men.

Lampard failed to make any signings during the recent January transfer window, but Ziyech’s signing could be the start of a busy summer.

Chelsea were linked with Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani last month, and they may now have found their replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer.

Chelsea fans got the chance to see Ziyech in the flash when he contributed to a memorable goal during the 4-4 draw in the Champions League clash in November.

Ziyech’s deal comes as no surprise after days of talks and Ten Hag said he deserved his big move earlier this week.

He told reporters: “I am not surprised by the news about Ziyech. I know that our players are very popular with the big clubs in Europe. That is just great.

“I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows exactly which clubs he finds interesting and which not. Chelsea is a fantastic club. When it is final, I am very happy for Hakim, and I am very proud of it.”