Chelsea boss Lampard hits out at false Kepa reports

Frank Lampard has hit out at reports which have suggested Kepa Arrizabalaga will be on his way out of Chelsea at the end of the season.

Kepa is currently out of the side, leading to speculation he will be on the move as Lampard has lost faith in him. However the Blues boss has criticised “false articles” and says there is no truth in them.

Veteran Willy Caballero has usurped Kepa in Lampard’s starting line-up, with the 38-year-old likely to continue in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

But Lampard has dismissed suggestions Kepa could be headed for a Stamford Bridge exit at the end of the season and insisted the 25-year-old can still force his way back into the starting eleven.

Lampard admits that decisions over the entire squad will have to be made during the close season, but says he is just focused on the here and now and getting to the end of the season with the best possible results.

And there is plenty of time between now and the end of the season for the player to convince Lampard they still have a future.

“I have read a lot of false articles this week, probably guessing on players,” said Lampard. “Every time I see a Chelsea player put on the shirt they are in control of their own destiny somewhat individually.”

Kepa has struggled for form this term and Caballero has impressed in stepping up, pulling off several smart saves in Tuesday’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Asked about his relationship with the big-money goalkeeper, Lampard replied: “My relationship is fine; between player and manager I have around 20 players or so to keep happy, I can’t keep them all happy at the same time.

“All I expect is their professionalism in training, which Kepa has given.”

Even so, Lampard will be looking to bring in a host of new signings this summer and a new goalkeeper is said to be high on his wanted list.