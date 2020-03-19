Marchisio calls for Pogba to end Manchester United spell and return to Juventus
Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has urged Manchester United star Paul Pogba to make a return to the Serie A giants this summer.
United paid a then record-breaking £89million fee to bring their former player back to Old Trafford but the Frenchman’s second spell in Manchester has been far from settled.
Injuries and inconsistent form has raised speculation around the 2018 World Cup winners’ future and rumours have been circulating of a potential move to Juve or Real Madrid this summer.
Marchisio says he felt Pogba made a mistake leaving Juventus in the first place and claims he would love to see the playmaker back at the Allianz Stadium.
“I would be very happy,” Marchisio told Tuttosport, when asked about a potential return to Torino. “I told him that he was wrong to go to Manchester and that if he really wanted to change he should choose Spain.
“Having said that, his return would be extremely positive, Paul would be reborn in the environment he loves and pampers him the most.
“And he would give Juventus a lot as they need someone like him in the middle: he is a great professional.”
Pogba, who is working his way back to full fitness, added fuel to speculation about a possible return to the Old Lady after he put a post on Instagram with himself training in a Juventus shirt.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧 Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment.⠀ ⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀⠀ ⠀ New training camp is called …⠀⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾♂⠀⠀ Having fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I’m just supporting my friends … that’s all, nothing more 😁).⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇹 A sostegno degli amici di Juventus e Sampdoria @blaisematuidiofficiel e @albinekdal e di tutti gli atleti e le persone del mondo⠀ ⠀ Siate forti, #StayAtHome e fate attenzione 💪🏾⠀ ⠀ Il nuovo campo di allenamento si chiama… ⠀ Quarantena PP Arena, aperto 24 ore su 24 🏋🏾♀⠀ Mi diverto ad allenarmi a casa 🏠 con il mio amico @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ (So che qualche malizioso parlerà del fatto che indosso la maglia della Juventus 😏, ma lo faccio solo per dare un segno di supporto al mio amico, non c’è nessun’altra ragione 😁).
The post did not go down well with United supporters and is unlikely to have sat well with Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.