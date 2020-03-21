Chelsea legend keen to see Sancho go to the Bridge

Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea captain John Terry believes Jadon Sancho would be a perfect addition to Frank Lampard's young Blues squad.

England international Sancho is set to be one of the most sought after players when the transfer window opens this summer after an excellent two-and-a-half years with Borussia Dortmund.

Since swapping Manchester City’s academy for Dortmund, the 19-year-old has developed into one of the top attacking talents in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has scored 31 goals and registered 42 assists in his 90 appearances for BVB having been fast-tracked into the senior side.

The London-born forward has two years left on his contract but having shunned the chance to leave Signal Iduna Park last summer, all the signs are that he will look to move on come the end of this season.

Sancho is valued at around £120million by Dortmund but despite the price tag, the list of clubs keen on the teenager is a lengthy one.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been mentioned in connection with Sancho.

The Blues are thought to be willing to match Sancho’s asking price as they look to make a splash in the next transfer window and Terry believes the England man would fit in well at his old club given the youth movement there has been under Lampard.

While the ex-Chelsea defender, who spent 19 years with the west Londoners, is keen to see them promoting from within, he would enjoy seeing Sancho at his old club.

“I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad,” Terry told Frank Khalid’s YouTube channel.

“It would make us better as well, but the ones that have come through [the academy] – Billy Gilmour, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James – it’s endless isn’t it?

“So I think every Chelsea fan, since I came through the ranks, that’s all Chelsea fans wanted to see: the youth team players and the younger generation coming through and making their first team debuts. We’ve seen that in abundance this year.”