Hodgson hopeful of more transfer ‘opportunities’ as Ferguson deal edges closer

Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are keeping an open mind to a potential late move in the transfer window as he looks to get a deal for Nathan Ferguson tied up.

The Eagles are thought to be on the verge of landing highly-rated West Brom defender Ferguson for a fee in the £10million, with the 19-year-old travelling to London on Wednesday for further talks.

Ferguson is due to undergo a medical on Thursday and Hodgson revealed at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United that Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman is putting the finishing touches to the deal.

A move for Ferguson would represent the most significant bit of business conducted by the Selhurst Park outfit so far, with a loan move for striker Cenk Tosun and the capture of Dundee United starlet Scott Banks the only deals they have completed.

The arrival of Ferguson will improve Hodgson’s options at right-back, with Martin Kelly having been forced to move out wide this season since Aaron Wan-Bissaka left for Manchester United, while Tosun has bolstered Palace’s strikeforce.

Hodgson is thought to be keen to add more firepower to one of the Premier League’s lowest-scoring sides and the club have recently been linked with a move for Belgium international Yannick Carrasco, while Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen is also believed to be a target.

Hodgson has denied they are looking at former Atletico Madrid wideman Carrasco but did say that they weren’t ruling out another late dip into the transfer market before Friday’s deadline passes.

The 73-year-old admits Palace are reliant on other deals getting done first which could then present them with an opportunity to improve the squad.

“When we talk about a domino effect, it could come from anywhere. It could be a knock on the door an hour before the deadline,” he said.

“It is being open to whatever happens and being open to opportunities. The old adage of a wait and see has to be the only one we can work on.”