Schlupp closing in on Crystal Palace comeback

Crystal Palace

Share







Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp says he is “feeling stronger every day” as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

The left-back has been missing since December with the issue he sustained in a 0-0 draw with Watford.

Palace have managed just one win in the 11 games Schlupp has missed, a 2-1 success over West Ham on Boxing Day, and they are on a run of three straight defeats ahead of the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.

The Eagles had last weekend off due to the last round of Premier League games being staggered across two weeks and the club jetted off to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

The extra rest seems to have paid off for Schlupp, who posted this positive update regarding his injury comeback bid on Instagram.



Schlupp, 27, managed 14 Premier League appearances and two goals for Palace prior to his injury blow.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has had a number of injury issues to contend with in recent weeks but Patrick van Aanholt recently returned from a six-game spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The Selhurst Park outfit were without striker Cenk Tosun and defensive Martin Kelly and Mamadou Sakho for their 3-1 defeat at Everton last time out, as well as Schlupp.

Palace’s poor run has seen them drift towards the relegation places but they are still six points clear of danger ahead of the visit of the Magpies.

It remains unclear if Schlupp will be available for the game against Newcastle but it he appears to be close to a return and if he does miss out on Saturday he could be in line for a return at Brighton on February 29.