Palace momentum stalled as football suspended

Crystal Palace will look to keep up the momentum from three straight wins when the Premier League season resumes.

It was announced on Friday that all elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least April 3 to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Eagles were due to face Bournemouth on Saturday and another win could have propelled them into the top half of the table.

Three 1-0 victories over Newcastle United, Brighton and Watford have seen Palace move up to 11th on 39 points.

Although the magical 40-point mark has still to be crossed, it is safe bet the south Londoners will still be in England’s top division in 2020-21.

Trips to the Vitality Stadium and Anfield have been cancelled and, unless there is an escalation in the situation, the next time the players will be seen is at home to Burney on April 4.

Manager Roy Hodgson was due to face the media on Friday looking ahead of the Cherries clash, but the club took to Twitter to announce the news conference had been cancelled.

Hodgson, at 72, is in the ‘at-risk’ category although he said after watching his charges beat the Hornets that he feels “very healthy” – although nine points from nine would certainly help that.

The former England manager signed a new one-year deal at Selhurst Park on March 6 and is happy to continue in the dugout despite his advancing years.

Hodgson said he backed any decision the authorities make over coronavirus and it is now a waiting game to see how things develop.

Reports suggest the postponement period will not be enough for the virus outbreak to subside and it may be that the delay goes on for longer, with sporting events around the globe being cancelled on an hourly basis.