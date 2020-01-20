Klopp refusing to join title party just yet

Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown.

Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Manchester United which puts them 16 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

There were some nervy moments with the score only 1-0 entering the closing stages but, after Salah’s added-time breakaway effort, the Kop started to sing about winning the league for the first time this season.

Supporters and pundits believe the title is in the bag, as do some bookmakers who are already paying out on Liverpool’s imminent title success, but Klopp is staying as professional as ever.

The German cannot start to believe it, and neither can the players, otherwise complacency could creep in with devastating effect.

However the Reds boss will not order the fans to stop singing and hopes they enjoy the ride.

“They can sing whatever they want,” said manager Klopp. “I am not here to dictate what they sing. If our fans were not in a good mood now that would be really strange.

“But we are here to work. It is as simple as that. It is a very positive atmosphere but I have to stay concentrated. We play on Thursday against Wolves. I am only interested in that game and nothing else.

Liverpool dominated the contest after Van Dijk headed the hosts ahead on 14 minutes but they had two goals disallowed and spurned a host of other chances to make victory more comfortable.

United, without talismanic striker Marcus Rashford, finished strongly but Anthony Martial blazed over when well placed and the Merseysiders held on.

Focus now turns to the Wolves game and Klopp will be demanding another three points on Thursday.