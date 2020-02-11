Liverpool boosted as duo return to training

Liverpool

Liverpool have been boosted by the news Sadio Mane has returned to training with the rest of the Reds squad after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The influential Senegal forward has missed Liverpool’s last two Premier League games since being forced off in the first half of the victory at Wolves on January 23, but is now closing in on a return to action.

Liverpool posted pictures of the 27-year-old training with the squad along with another recent injury victim, James Milner, on Monday, and boss Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to have them both back available.

The squad are back in training! Great to see Sadio Mane back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wj54wdWja2 — LFCVine (@LFCVine) February 10, 2020

The Reds pretty much have the Premier League title in the bag, but they are also pushing for silverware in the Champions League and FA Cup, so it will still be very much a case of all hands to the pump between now and the end of the season.

Veteran Milner has also been sidelined with a hamstring injury and has not played since the FA Cup third-round win over Everton on January 5, but he did put his hand up to play in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury last week, which suggest a return was close.

The pair’s return to training suggests they could be available for next week’s tricky Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid, as the defending champions attempt to take the next step towards the quarter-finals of the competition.

Liverpool are back in action following their mid-season break when they travel to Norwich City on Saturday, and it looks as though the Carrow Road clash will come a little too soon for the duo.

Klopp’s side have a 22-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table but the celebrations cannot start just yet as there is still work to be done, but the return of Milner and Mane comes as a big boost.