Season must finish for Liverpool to be crowned champions says Shearer

Alan Shearer says it would not be right to crown Liverpool Premier League champions if the season cannot be completed.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are a huge 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are just two wins away from being confirmed as champions.

However, the season has been thrown into chaos due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has resulted in the Premier League fixtures being suspended until April 3.

The break in play could go beyond that and there have even been suggestions the season could be declared void. That is far from certain, but there are plenty of opinions out there and Shearer is the latest to voice his.

It will not go down well in the red half of Merseyside as the former Newcastle and England striker believes the season has to be completed if Liverpool are to be awarded to title.

It does not matter how long it takes to see out the season, but Shearer believes it has to happen.

If the Reds had secured the title already then Shearer says that would be a different matter, but as things stand they are not champions. And as harsh as that would be, they cannot take the top prize in English football.

“If, and it is a huge if, the season cannot be completed then there is no way you can have a winner or loser,” Shearer wrote in The Sun.

“As harsh and as horrible as that would be for some clubs, none more so than Liverpool, it is the only outcome. If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody.”

There is still plenty of ifs, buts and maybes, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is the fact that everything possible should be done to see the season out, even if it means delaying the start of the next campaign.