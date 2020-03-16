Manchester United could attempt to nick Real target

Manchester United

Share







Manchester United could try to hijack Real Madrid’s bid to sign Dutch midfield ace Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to strengthen a number of areas during the close season and central midfield is definitely high on his list of priorities.

It is well known that both Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison are high on his list of transfer targets, but there is also the possibility he could make a move for Van de Beek.

Landing the Dutchman will be far from easy though as Real are still said to be in the box seat after missing out on a deal last summer.

Los Blancos thought they had him on board after agreeing a fee with Ajax and terms with the player, but they needed to move players out first and couldn’t.

The 50 best young players in World Football ranked! #32 Donny van de Beek

#26 Gabriel Jesus

#9 Marcus Rashford Do you agree with the list? 👀https://t.co/uJcJwgtENc — The Football News ➐ (@FootbaIIFeed) February 27, 2020

That is why Real coach Zinedine Zidane was keen to cash in on James Rodriquez and Gareth Bale, but both remained at the Bernabeu and so did Van de Beek at Ajax.

They will look to wrap up a deal in the next transfer window and will be favourites to do so, but that will not stop United from trying their luck with their own offer.

Van de Beek was a revelation last season and was part of the Ajax side that made it all the way to the Champions League semi-finals before losing to Tottenham.

He has proven he is no one-season wonder after firing home 14 goals and providing another seven assists, so it is no surprise that United are considering rivalling Real Madrid for his services.

If United did make a move it could come down to the player and where he would prefer to play his football for the next few seasons, Old Trafford or the Bernabeu.