McTominay early injury boost for United

The Manchester United midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury against Newcastle on Boxing Day and was not expected to be back in contention until late March.

However, it’s understood the academy graduate has made positive strides in his recovery programme during the last 10 days and is poised to receive the green light after the club’s mid-season break to commence ball work again.

McTominay has been working hard in the gym, although the Scot is not expected to travel with the United squad for warm-weather training next week in Marbella.

The 23-year-old was arguably the Red Devils’ most-consistent performer prior to his unfortunate injury, filling the huge midfield void left by Paul Pogba’s ongoing ankle problem.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being kept in the loop and the United boss is optimistic McTominay can be back playing again at the end of February.

McTominay recently said: “I am feeling good, hopefully do my best on the pitch as soon as I possibly can. The gym work is tough.

“You just have to do your best and make sure your injury is right.

McTominay’s return can’t come soon enough for the Manchester giants, who are currently sixth points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

United know McTominay will need a few games to get back up to full speed, but the signs are good that the Scotland international is ready to play his part again.

The news of McTominay’s recovery will also be music to the ears of Scotland boss Steve Clarke having feared he could be without the United man for their crucial Euro 2020 play-off with Israel in March.