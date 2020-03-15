Manchester United star to be offered new deal as Chelsea hover

Manchester United

Manchester United have no intention of cashing in on Dean Henderson and are keen to tie the goalkeeper down to a new long-term deal.

Henderson has struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford, which is no surprise considering one of the world’s best goalkeepers, David de Gea, has dominated the number one jersey in recent years.

However it may not be too long before Henderson is United’s number one as he has truly flourished during a season-long loan spell with Sheffield United, who he joined at the start of the campaign.

With regular Premier League football, Henderson’s game has moved on to another level and his form has started to attract interest from some top clubs.

The Blades would no doubt like to keep him, and Henderson has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Bramall Lane for another loan spell if he is not going to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

But United could receive big offers from elsewhere with Chelsea known to be showing a very keen interest in Henderson.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has put a new goalkeeper at the top of his wanted list this summer and the chance to be Chelsea’s number one is sure to appeal to the 23-year-old.

United will no doubt refuse to sell, despite talk of Chelsea being ready to offer £50million, and hope the offer of a new contract worth in the region of £100,000 week, could be enough to tempt Henderson to stay.

Even so it does look as though Henderson is more concerned about playing first-team football and may want more guarantees from United before committing his future.

The fact that De Gea has not been as convincing this season could open the door for Henderson, who is also pushing to be England’s number one goalkeeper, to stake his claim for a United starting berth.