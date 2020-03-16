Newcastle use time off to step up contract talks

Newcastle are hoping to use the enforced break from football to get midfielder Matty Longstaff tied down to a new deal at the club.

The Magpies are in grave danger of losing the 19-year-old, who is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season, and is attracting the interest of a number of top clubs from around the globe.

Despite the fact Newcastle have been battling for their lives in the Premier League this season, work has been going on behind the scenes in an attempt to agree fresh terms with the player and his representatives.

So far they have not been successful and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has admitted his concerns over the situation.

However because of the break in play due to the threat of the coronavirus, Newcastle now have the ideal opportunity to focus on those players who will soon be falling out of contract and Longstaff is at the top of the list.

There is a lot of uncertainty over the remaining fixtures this season and when they will be played. If they are played at all. But in the meantime Bruce and club officials have a bit more time to focus on Longstaff in the hope of getting the deal done.

Bruce says he is regular contact with the player and has told him how much the club want him, but there is a chance his representatives will be telling him the kind of deal he could get elsewhere.

“I’m sure there are people in his ear so of course, the situation is a concern,” Bruce said. “But he knows what I think of him and I keep reminding him how many other 19-year-olds have played in the Premier League this year. I speak to him regularly and will continue to do so.”

Reports have suggested Longstaff’s representatives do not believe the deal on the table reflects the kind of progress their client has made this season, and want more.

However Newcastle may not be willing to push the boat out, and the fact that he has been struggling to get in the first-team in recent weeks, may not help the situation.