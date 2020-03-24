United increase Gomes offer but future still in doubt

Manchester United

Bosses at Old Trafford have made a revised offer worth £32,000-per-week to youngster Angel Gomes, sources close to the talks have revealed.

The Manchester United midfielder is out of contract this summer and is said to be ‘concerned’ by reports the Red Devils have tried to line up a £30m deal for Birmingham City’s 16-year-old prospect Jude Bellingham.

But the Manchester giants have in recent days shown how much they still want to retain Gomes, who arrived at the club when he was just six years old.

The 19-year-old rejected a deal worth £20,000-per-week plus bonuses last year – with his camp believing their client could get better terms elsewhere.

Chelsea have been in contact but United are confident progress has been made in recent days after increasing their financial package by nearly £600,000-per-year.

It is understood to be a similar five-year package to the one recently penned by winger Tahith Chong, who also appeared to be heading for the exit door after running down his own deal.

A parting of the ways for Gomes seemed inevitable after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excluded the academy graduate despite a host of injuries to his squad.

Gomes, however, is telling those close to him that United’s latest cash proposal has breathed new life into the possibility of his staying put in Manchester.

The club’s staff remain convinced the teenager does not want to quit and academy boss Nicky Butt has maintained a positive dialogue with the Londoner.

Along with Chong, United have recently been able to agree new deals for youngsters Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, both who are said to be ‘close’ to Gomes.

The England Under-20 ace has played just 19 minutes of Premier League football this term from two appearances but has enjoyed three starts in the Europa League and a substitute outing in the EFL Cup.