Spurs ace Kane provides positive update on injury recovery

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is doing "really well" in his recovery from recovery and is on course to be fit when the Premier League resumes.

England international Harry Kane has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton and he was expected to miss the majority of Spurs’ remaining games.

During the 26-year-old’s absence, Tottenham have been knocked out of the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage by Norwich City – losing on penalties – while they also exited the Champions League at the last 16 after defeat to RB Leipzig.

Jose Mourinho’s men occupy eighth place in the Premier League, leaving them seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, and it was thought Spurs would have to do without Kane for the next four matches at least.

However, with the campaign currently postponed until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has allowed the Tottenham striker the time he needs to recover and return in time for when the season restarts.

Speaking about the progress he is making on his recovery, Kane, who has been attracting interest Juventus, provided an upbeat response and revealed he should be back to full fitness by the middle of next month.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well,” he told the club’s official website. “I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks. I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

As things stand, Tottenham’s first game back will be away at Newcastle United on May 2 although this could change as Premier League clubs are set to meet next week to discuss the situation further.