Cup run a welcome distraction for Norwich?

Norwich City

Norwich made it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup but is a cup run what they need as they battle for Premier League survival?

The Canaries sent a much-changed side to Turf Moor on Saturday and left with a 2-1 victory and a place in the hat for the next round.

It was welcome respite from the pressures of the top flight, with the East Anglian six points from safety at the foot of the table.

They still have time to turn things around but it will take a massive upturn in results to beat the drop after being bottom at Christmas.

The FA Cup used to be seen as the pinnacle of English football but the introduction of the Premier League and the finances involved mean that it is now down the pecking order for most of the top-flight clubs.

It is open to debate as to whether the mangers of those at the wrong end of the standings actually want to stay in the event as it seems they would prefer to focus on the league, but Farke does not see it that way.

“My feeling is it could have a really positive influence on the league because it’s good for the rhythm and confidence of the players who have not been so involved in recent weeks,” he said after the Burnley triumph.

There may be some truth in that but the logic does not really follow as the fringe players that turned out in Lancashire will probably not be involved when league action resumes.

The manager is likely to rely on the men who have taken just 17 points from 24 games until it is mathematically impossible to stave off relegation.

The German tactician has stated that he will not be bringing in any more reinforcements during the January transfer window and so it will be those already in the squad that have the task of trying to bail the club out of trouble.

The odds on survival are slim although a win against Bournemouth was followed by a narrow 2-1 loss to Tottenham and there are still signs of life among the players.

A cup run can definitely help to boost confidence and that is something that has been in short supply this term so, whether or not it is “good for the rhythm”, going deep in the competition will give some benefit to the club – not to mention the fans.