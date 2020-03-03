Farke hoping Norwich can deliver on two fronts

Daniel Farke is hoping Norwich can deliver success in both the FA Cup and Premier League over the remaining months of the season.

Norwich recorded just their fifth Premier League win of the campaign on Friday, as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Leicester at Carrow Road.

That was not enough to lift the Canaries off the bottom of the table, but it has boosted their chances of surviving in the top-flight, as they are now just six points adrift of safety.

The Canaries will now turn their attention back to the FA Cup, where they have already enjoyed away victories over Preston and Burnley, with their next match also coming away from home when they visit Tottenham on Wednesday night in the last 16.

Farke made a number of changes to his starting XI in the previous rounds and he has indicated that could be the case once again, with Norwich facing a huge Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

However, that is not to say Norwich are not taking the FA Cup seriously, as Farke wants his side to go as far as they can in the competition, while also successfully negotiating survival in the top-flight.

“The Premier League and FA Cup are two separate competitions. We want to succeed in every way possible, so we want to create something in this cup and the league,” Farke said at his pre-match press conference.

“It is important to try and get the win tomorrow but also get a few points against Sheffield United”

Farke acknowledges Norwich are not the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, given they have already lost at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, but he remains hopeful his side can spring a surprise.

“We are already in the fifth round. We are not the favourites but we want to go further,” the German added.

Norwich are bidding to make it through to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 1992, a season that saw them go all the way to the semi-finals before they were eventually beaten by Sunderland.