Goalkeeper Fahrmann calls time on Norwich loan spell

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann has left Norwich after having his loan spell with the Premier League strugglers cut short.

Former German youth international Fahrmann joined Norwich on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit Schalke last summer and was expected to challenge Tim Krul for the number one jersey during his time at Carrow Road.

However, Krul has remained the club’s first-choice custodian throughout the season, with Fahrmann having been limited to just three appearances across all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side.

Just one of those outings came in the Premier League and that was during Norwich’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in September, with Fahrmann’s game-time in that match only lasting 19 minutes before he was forced off through injury.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt player’s only other outings came in cup competitions and one of those was Norwich’s shock defeat to League Two Crawley in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Fahrmann did feature regularly on the Norwich bench during the first-half of the campaign, but he had been replaced among the substitutes by Michael McGovern over recent weeks, which led to the suggestion that his time at the club could be brought to a premature end.

Boss Daniel Farke suggested as much last week when he revealed the 31-year-old was free to talk to other clubs and Norwich have now confirmed that his loan spell has been ended.

The goalkeeper will not be returning to Schalke, however, as he has instead joined Norwegian side SK Brann on loan until the end of June.

Fahrmann’s departure leaves Norwich with Krul and Michael McGovern as the only senior goalkeepers within the squad, although youngster Archie Mair, who has featured regularly for the club’s under-23s this season, could also emerge as a potential option.

Norwich currently sit bottom of the Premier League standings and six points adrift of safety, with a potentially pivotal home match to come against Southampton this weekend.