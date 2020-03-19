Edworthy calls for Aarons to stick with Norwich

Former Norwich City right-back Marc Edworthy has called on starlet Max Aarons to stay at the club, even if they are relegated this season.

Aarons has excelled in the Premier League, playing 27 times and providing two assists to aid the Canaries in their bid for survival.

Having starred in Norwich’s promotion from the Championship last term, the 20-year-old was linked with Manchester United last summer before the Red Devils opted to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have all been mentioned as possible destinations in recent months and it appears he could be on his way out of Carrow Road should the Canaries be relegated.

Fellow academy graduate Jamal Lewis is another being talked about for a move, with Josh and Jacob Murphy having left in recent years, while Ben Godfrey, who joined from York in 2016, is also being tracked.

Edworthy was the club’s right-back when they won promotion during the 2003-04 season and represented them the following season in the Premier League.

The now 47-year-old has now echoed Daniel Farke’s recent comments, suggesting that whatever the outcome of Norwich’s campaign, the ethos of the club means it is the best place for Aarons to continue his development.

“He (Aarons) has got a wonderful future and he’s playing superbly well in the Premier League at the moment,” Edworthy is quoted as saying by the Pink Un.

“Ideally, they’d love to keep him but if you get relegated then the vultures begin to come out and they go for the young, top-quality players and he’s certainly one of them.

“I just hope he can stay at Norwich because he’s got a wonderful future ahead of him.

“It’s such a great place to play and we see young players come through the squad. You feel comfortable playing there and let’s hope they can stay up if the season continues.”