Norwich full-back Lewis on Tottenham radar

Norwich could face a fight to keep hold of Jamal Lewis in the summer as Tottenham have been linked with the defender.

Canaries star Max Aarons has also been linked with the north London outfit, as well as a few other Premier League big guns, at regular intervals and now it appears Spurs are weighing up a move for Lewis.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is expected to oversee an overhaul when the transfer window reopens after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino during the current campaign, with the full-back positions a priority.

Lewis was a regular in Norwich’s Championship title-winning side last season and has managed 19 Premier League appearances this season.

However, the 22-year-old has occasionally found himself behind Sam Byram in the pecking order at Carrow Road.

Norwich are under no pressure to cash in on Lewis as he is under contract with the club until 2023. Manager Daniel Farke will also be keen to keep hold of the defender but they will struggle to resist a big offer regardless – particularly if they are relegated at the end of the season.

The Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League table and are six points adrift of safety, having managed just one win in their last six Premier League games before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs are understood to have cooled their interest in Aarons as Mourinho has identified other targets at right-back.

However, Norwich are still likely to receive offers for the 20-year-old as both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Canaries star.