Sheffield United smash transfer record again to land Berge

Sheffield United have confirmed they have broken their transfer record once again to sign Sander Berge on a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old joins from Belgium outfit Genk, with the Blades said to have paid £22million for his services.

Berge already has 20 caps to his name for Norway and has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane.

United are said to have beaten several Premier League clubs to his signature and have now broken their transfer record on five occasions since returning to the top flight.

Berge made 72 appearances for Genk and he also won the first division title for the first time last season.

He is now set to compete with the likes of John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and John Lundstram for a place in midfield.

Speaking about his arrival, manager Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander. He fits the bill in so many ways. He’s a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country, he’s also played Champions League football, and we’re delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

“When we sat down with Sander, it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see. I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It’s a brilliant signing for us.”

Wilder confirmed earlier on Thursday that he wanted three more deals to be done before Friday’s deadline at 23:00 GMT.

The former Northampton Town boss is being linked with a move for Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic, who plays in China. He has also said striker and club captain Billy Sharp will not be leaving the club, while no one has come in for out-of-favour forward Leon Clarke.