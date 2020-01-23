Lloris sets sights on top-four after returning to action with Spurs

Returning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris wants to help Tottenham push on for a top-four berth in the remaining months of the 2019-20 season.

Lloris made his return to action in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Norwich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was Lloris’ first appearance for Spurs since dislocating his elbow in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton on October 5.

Jose Mourinho admitted it was a tough decision to drop Paulo Gazzaniga after he saved a penalty to earn a point in the goalless draw with Watford on Saturday, however, Lloris was always expected to come straight back into the starting XI after completing his recovery.

Spurs’ fortunes haven’t improved during Lloris’ time on the sidelines and Wednesday’s outing was his first under new boss Mourinho.

They have only won once in their past five Premier League outings and sit six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Securing a Champions League berth is Tottenham’s main priority for the remainder of the season and the World Cup winner is confident they have the tools to achieve it.

Lloris said: “We know it’s not the best season of the last five years but we need to stick together, carry on and get the maximum points as possible,” he said.

“We can see it’s not easy for the other challengers for the top four and today the situation is we’re six points behind Chelsea. We need to keep believing in ourselves and keep going until the end.”

Building on the victory over Norwich is likely to be tough with Manchester City their next opponents in the Premier League on February 2.

The north London side face a tricky run over the next few weeks as they head to London rivals Chelsea and host Wolves.