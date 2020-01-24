Dier and Lloris defend mood in Spurs camp under Mourinho

Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris have both denied that Tottenham's players are already growing tired of life under manager Jose Mourinho.

Reports have emerged that the Spurs players believe they are regressing under the head coach’s ‘outdated’ training methods while England defender Danny Rose is said to have clashed with the Portuguese tactician after being left out of the matchday squad.

But Three Lions midfielder Dier has refuted those claims and insists any unhappiness only stems from frustrating results on the pitch.

“Any club, when results aren’t going well, is not a happy atmosphere,” he said. “But it definitely isn’t a negative atmosphere.

“I don’t feel anything along those lines personally and I think everybody has been training very well, training hard, enjoying themselves in the same way as always. Like I say, when the results aren’t good, nobody is happy. Only in that sense, though – nothing negative.”

Club captain Lloris, who recently returned to action after a lengthy spell out on the sidelines injured, also rubbished such claims, insisting that everything is “positive”.

The Frenchman, who made his first appearance under Mourinho in the 2-1 win over Norwich following a three-month injury lay-off, said: “I can tell you that it’s completely wrong.

“The atmosphere is great, we can feel all the players involved and ready to fight for the club, the new manager and his staff.”

Spurs return to action in the FA Cup on Saturday when they make the trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the third round of the competition.

Tottenham, who did manage to secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City in their last Premier League outing in midweek, will be looking for a bit of revenge this weekend after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints on January 1.