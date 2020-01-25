Eriksen to Inter Milan deal to be completed next week

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to travel to Italy early next week to complete a move to Inter Milan.

Eriksen, whose contract expires in the summer, has been a target for the Serie A side this month although they have struggled to agree a fee with Spurs, with varying reports claiming the final figure could be anything between £15m and £25m.

Reports in Italy claim a deal has now been struck and that the Denmark international will travel to the continent in the coming days for a medical after apparently agreeing personal terms, which could see him earn over £325,000-per-week.

Meanwhile, Eriksen is due to be part of Jose Mourinho’s squad at St Mary’s for the FA Cup clash with Southampton on Saturday although it remains to be seen how much he will be involved in the game.

Despite constant speculation surrounding Eriksen’s future this month, which Mourinho described as a difficult situation, the Portuguese has still continued to involve the midfielder.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Norwich but was booed by a section of fans unhappy at the Dane’s supposed lack of commitment this season.

Having said he wanted to leave last summer for a fresh challenge, his performance levels have dropped, especially after he failed to secure a move.

Mourinho sympathised with Eriksen’s situation recently, saying: “If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian, I have to be honest and say no.

“If you ask me if I know the reasons, I am not an idiot, I am in football for many years and know clearly a player in this situation is not a player that is even if he wants.”

Inter have already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea this month.