Spurs star Winks learning to battle through the pain

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks admits he is still learning how to manage and play through his troublesome ankle injury.

Winks looked like he would have a spell on the sidelines after he limped off in Wednesday’s win over Norwich City after a hefty challenge.

However, the England international was thrust back into the fold by manager Jose Mourinho for the 1-1 FA Cup draw at Southampton three days later.

The 23-year-old has been beset by ankle issues throughout his career to date and had surgery in 2018, which ruined his World Cup chances that year.

Winks has had to play through the pain since and admits it is something he is still adapting to.

“I’ve still had pain in my ankle for the last year or so and I can’t catch a break as I keep rolling it and having problems with it,” he said. “I’m learning to deal with it and getting through the pain.

“At the moment I’m in a good kind of form and playing a lot of matches, I don’t want to stop that. The minute I felt I was able to train I told the team. I don’t think it’s anything too serious. It’s more of a recurring issue that hasn’t really had time to settle and heal.

“It’s nothing too serious. Anyone who has had issues will realise it’s a bit of a nightmare to get over.”

"It's not a drama for us. It's not good that we have to play another match, but let's go again at home."

Winks was able to get through 90 minutes as Spurs were forced into a replay after conceding an 87th-minute leveller at St Mary’s.

South Korea international Son Heung-min put the visitors ahead on Saturday just before the hour but late Saints pressure was rewarded by Sofiane Boufal’s late strike.

Spurs will now prepare for their Premier League clash at home with reigning champions Manchester City on February 2, before hosting Saints in their FA Cup replay three days later.