Sissoko posts positive step on road to recovery

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Tottenham fans have received a boost after Moussa Sissoko posted a positive message on social media suggesting he is well on the comeback trail.

Sissoko has not played since suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton, the same match in which Harry Kane picked up a hamstring injury.

While he played on with the issue, further scans showed he required surgery due to medial collateral ligament damage and the Frenchman went under the knife on January 7.

The initial prognosis was a return before the end of the season, with the middle of April pencilled in but Sissoko has taken to social media to suggest he is well on the road to recovery.

In a post on Twitter, the 30-year-old uploaded a video showing himself undertaking a number of exercises to strengthen his right knee as he looks to recover from his injury.

No pain, no gain. I will be back soon 💪🏿! pic.twitter.com/PTwyZgOFRm — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) February 11, 2020

Tottenham fans will now be hoping he will be back on the field sooner rather than later after returning to Hotspur Way.

Sissoko spent the early part of his rehabilitation at the French national team’s training centre, INF Clairefontaine, on the outskirts of Paris, a decision taken due to his desire to be part of his country’s Euro 2020 plans.

The Le Blanc-Mesnil-born midfielder missed out on a place in his country’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign but regained his position in Didier Deschamps’ thinking last year.

Playing regularly for his club side will be vital to his hopes of making this summer’s tournament and he undoubtedly has a fan in Jose Mourinho.

The former Newcastle man had started seven out of eight Premier League games after the Portuguese’s arrival and the boss will be desperate to get him back as his team look to push for a spot in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Tottenham have been drawn to play Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the last-16 of Europe’s biggest club competition.