Tottenham v Wolves Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has stepped up his recovery from injury but Tottenham's home clash with Wolves on Sunday will come too soon for the England captain.

Kane has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during Tottenham’s defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day and there had been some suggestions that he could miss the rest of the season, putting his place in England’s Euro 2020 squad in doubt.

However, the 26-year-old has now stepped up his comeback after commencing his on-field rehabilitation this week, although he is still some way from being considered for first-team duties and certainly won’t figure against Wolves.

Some of Spurs’ other long-term absentees have also stepped up their recoveries this week, with Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son commencing their rehabilitation, while defender Juan Foyth could play some part this weekend after returning to training following a groin issue.

Ryan Sessegnon remains unavailable to coach Jose Mourinho, however, as he is continuing to struggle with the hip problem that forced him to withdraw late from last week’s defeat at Chelsea.

Like Spurs, Wolves are in the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while they also booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League during the week despite losing the second leg of their tie with Espanyol.

Daniel Podence provided two assists on his first start for Wolves during Thursday’s 3-2 defeat in Catalonia and he will be hoping to keep his place in the line-up, although the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota are likely to return to the XI.

Indeed, Wolves have no fresh injury concerns to contend with, although wing-back Jonny Castro is unlikely to feature due to the knock he picked up during last weekend’s victory over Norwich.

Wolves won the corresponding fixture with Spurs last season 3-1, although that is their only victory in their last seven games against the north Londoners, who triumphed 2-1 at Molineux earlier this term.