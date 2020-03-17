Premier League suspension could aid Tottenham’s top-four hopes

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite not winning any of their last six matches, Tottenham may still fancy their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

With Spurs currently eighth in the table, it may seem like a long shot but Jose Mourinho will not be giving up hope until it is mathematically impossible.

Football in Europe has ground to a halt, with very few leagues going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish football continues, for now, but the beautiful game is now playing second fiddle in England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal to something much more important.

Tuesday’s announcement from UEFA finally cast some light on the situation, with the European Championship delayed until the summer of 2021.

That is one hurdle out of the way and now clubs wait for the statement on Thursday from the Premier League.

Ideally, the 2019/20 season is finished come what may, but the uncertainty is stressful for so many clubs.

My thoughts go out to those already affected and I hope every can stay as safe/healthy as possible

There is no time frame to work to, but in a way that can help Mourinho’s men this year.

After reaching the Champions League final last season, Spurs were expected to challenge for honours under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, a dismal start to the season soon followed and the Argentinian lost his job, replaced by Mourinho.

Sceptics have already criticised his style of play and urged him to tweak his tactics in order to attack more, but the Portuguese maestro has not had it easy with injuries.

He has lost several key members of his squad at once and any team in England would struggle in a similar situation. Just ask Manchester City fans who know they were in trouble the minute Aymeric Laporte injured his knee at the start of the campaign.

Spurs may have lost five of their last six but now have time on their side. Harry Kane was set to be up against it to make the Euros but now has more of a chance to return to his best for his club.

Midfielders Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko were also on the sidelines but an extra two to three months could see them firing on all cylinders. January recruit Steven Bergwijn and defensive duo Ben Davies and Juan Foyth will also be confident of returning before the season concludes.

Spurs remain seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and all of their rivals had momentum before the league was suspended.

Spurs had hit a real low point after being dumped out of the Champions League and now they may just have one final chance to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.